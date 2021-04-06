British actress Thandie Newton says she is reverting to the original Zimbabwean spelling of her name, Thandiwe, after decades in Hollywood. Newton, the daughter of a British lab technician and a Zimbabwean princess, told British Vogue magazine that she is taking back her original name. The name “Thandiwe” which means “beloved” in the African country’s […]

The post British Actress Thandie Newton Reverts To Original Name Spelling, “Thandiwe” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...