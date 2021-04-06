Breaking News

British Actress Thandie Newton Reverts To Original Name Spelling, "Thandiwe"

British actress Thandie Newton says she is reverting to the original Zimbabwean spelling of her name, Thandiwe, after decades in Hollywood. Newton, the daughter of a British lab technician and a Zimbabwean princess, told British Vogue magazine that she is taking back her original name. The name “Thandiwe” which means “beloved” in the African country’s […]

