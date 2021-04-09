Rio 2016 Olympics long jump finalist and bronze medallist at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, Ese Brume, and sprinter Grace Nwokocha will be the cynosure of all eyes as the athletics event of the 20th National Sports Festival begins today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City. Brume, a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is […]

The post Brume, other Olympic-bound stars lead the way at National Sports Festival appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...