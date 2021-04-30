By Johnbosco Agbakwuru President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Nnenna Akajemeli as National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SERVICOM for a second term of four years with effect from April 10, 2021.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, disclosed this at the presentation of the Revised State House Service Delivery Charter on Friday in Abuja.

A statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director, Information, State House, Abuja said that the Permanent Secretary congratulated the National Coordinator on her well-deserved re-appointment, saying, ‘‘she is a very hardworking person and who I have worked very closely with and she is very passionate in everything she does.’’

He also used the occasion of the presentation of the revised Service Charter to encourage public servants to put service delivery first and ‘‘not to be in a hurry to acquire material benefits.

‘‘For people who are in a hurry to make money, the public service is not about making money.

‘‘I usually advise colleagues, particularly the younger generation, not to be in a hurry for anything but to work hard and the reward will meet you where you are.”

On State House Clinic, the Permanent Secretary told the meeting that the Clinic has become fully self-sufficient, commending medical workers for visibly improved service delivery.

He said, ‘‘The new Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) wing has been completed and fully functional. State House Clinic was designated as a vaccination centre for COVID-19 and we have finalised arrangements for the Clinic to serve as a testing centre for COVID-19.

‘‘As a result of the pandemic, we built a Special Care Centre within 10 weeks and we also have a fully kitted functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on wheels and procured new vehicles.

‘‘We have also streamlined the process of the procurement and distribution of drugs to ensure accountability, and have deployed the use of ICT to improve our services in the Clinic.

''Our Clinic may not be perfect but we are on the path to perfection."

In her remarks, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM described her reappointment as a call to do more in terms of improving service delivery in Nigeria.

She said, ‘‘We are working towards getting an Act to further drive and institutionalize service improvement in the country and we are also working towards a functional new national policy on SERVICOM to enhance trust and connectedness between the government and the citizenry.”

Working with the Open Government Partnership (OGP), Akajemeli hinted that SERVICOM had plans to expand its frontiers to the States and local governments to improve the essence of governance.

