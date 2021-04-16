By Victor Arjiromanus

Indications have emerged revealing that a grandson of former President Shehu Shagari, Bello Bala Shagari, has received the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for the chairmanship position of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.

Bello Bala Shagari, who is a former President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, is contesting on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Bello Bala Shagari, who purchased his nomination form today in Abuja, promised to demonstrate competence in government.

He said the President encouraged him and other youths to participate in political activities.

According to him, “This is to inform family, friends and well wishers that I have joined the race for the Chairmanship of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) under the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“This was made possible by the kind of encouragement and support we have received from Mr President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.

“In the last few years, I dedicated my life to youth activism and advocacy for youth inclusion in government. Today, I have decided to practice what I have been preaching and to lead by example.

“In our last visit to the President, as party youths, the President has encouraged us to participate in political activities and run for political offices in order to bring about a paradigm shift. Our great party the APC has also demonstrated a great deal of zeal by providing us a platform to showcase ourselves.

“My aim is to demonstrate competence in governance by providing the people of Abuja Municipal with a rejuvenating leadership. Abuja Municipal Area deserves the best of everything in terms of development. It is the center of unity and the seat of the President.”

