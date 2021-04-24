President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of the mother of Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Hajiya Maryam Ado-Bayero.

Buhari, in a condolence statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, described the passing of Hajiya Ado-Bayero as a great shock and big loss to the late emirs’ families.

“I have received the news of her death with profound sadness.

”She was a great and revered mother who was a fountain of inspiration, not only for the family but also, others who had interacted with her.

“Hajiya Maryam Ado-Bayero was a symbol of the same humility for which her late respected husband was famous,” he said.

The president also condoled with Ilorin royal family, particularly the Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

“I wish to use this opportunity to condole with Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero and Nasiru Ado Bayero and also, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari and my Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari,” he said.

The president called on them to immortalise her legacy and put into practise her noble qualities.

”May Allah forgive her soul and reward her good deeds with aljannah,” he said. (NAN)

