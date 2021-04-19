President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Mr Shola Oshunkeye, winner of CNN African Journalist of the Year 2006, as he turns 65 April 20, 2021. The President salutes the professional strides of Oshunkeye, garnered over more than three decades with media houses like Concord Press, where he rose to edit the then best-selling Weekend Concord, Associate […]

