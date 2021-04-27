Nigeria’s former Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to seek help to contain the country’s mounting security challenges. “This matter has gone beyond what the government can handle alone,” Saraki said, noting that the Nigerian government is “overwhelmed by the situation.” “The President should know that calling for help in […]

