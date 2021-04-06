Breaking News

Buhari names Usman Alkali Baba as acting IGP

By
0
buhari-names-usman-alkali-baba-as-acting-igp
Views: Visits 2

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Usman Alkali Baba as acting the inspector general of the Nigerian police. Baba was a deputy inspector general before his promotion, which takes with immediate effect. Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi made the disclosure at the Presidential Villa, Tuesday, while briefing Newsmen. Recall that Buhari had on February 4th […]

The post Buhari names Usman Alkali Baba as acting IGP appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

China details key poverty reduction experience in white paper for global common prosperity

Previous article

NDDC: Buhari should inaugurate board to douse tension in Niger Delta

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News