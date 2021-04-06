President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Usman Alkali Baba as acting the inspector general of the Nigerian police. Baba was a deputy inspector general before his promotion, which takes with immediate effect. Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi made the disclosure at the Presidential Villa, Tuesday, while briefing Newsmen. Recall that Buhari had on February 4th […]

