Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, after two weeks trip to United Kingdom. Buhari had travelled to London on March 30 for a “routine medical check-up”, according to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina. Buhari has been criticised for his medical trips abroad despite the huge amount allocated to […]

