By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Aliko Dangote on adding a year to his age, describing him as a key partner and a “Corona Warrior” who continues to show consistent faith and belief in our dear country.

The President felicitation was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Saturday

President Buhari according to the statement said “the pandemic has placed enormous strain on many nations, but in our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter for the citizens and the government.”

He also commended the President of Dangote group for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more.

President Buhari added that these exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

He wished him many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity.

The statement however did not mention the new age of Dangote.

