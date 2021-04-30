By Johnbosco Agbakwuru The security meeting held on Friday and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari with all the security heads in attendance will reconvene on Tuesday next week, a presidency source privy to the meeting has said.

President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Service Chiefs and other security heads met on Friday at the First Lady’s Conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

But the source said, “We have not finished, we will reconvene on Tuesday.”

The meet came on the heels of escalating security crisis in different parts of the country and many stakeholders for urgent action from the President.

Niger Governor, Abubakar Bello, had during the week disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists had overrun 50 communities in Kaure and Shiroro local governments and hoisted their flag.

READ ALSO: President Buhari re-appoints Heads of NCAC, NTDC, NFVCB The opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday backed the House’s position, urging President Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on security in the country.

The party also urged Buhari to convoke a national conference on security to galvanise ideas and options on how to tackle the security challenges.

In attendance at the meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd); and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali is also in attendance.

