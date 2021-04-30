President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Segun Runsewe as director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Folorunso Coker was also reappointed as the director-general of Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), while Adedayo Thomas was reappointed as the executive director of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Runsewe, Coker and Thomas were appointed in March 2017 for their first terms in office.

The president also approved the appointment of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the chief executive officer/artistic director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Ahmed was, until his appointment, the director of culture in the ministry of culture and tourism, Bauchi state.

Earlier this year, Runsewe had a face off with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his refusal to quit the office of the DG after Mohammed relieved him of the post on March 31, 2021 while Buhari was away on a medical trip.

Runsewe despite receiving his sack letter, insisted on “waiting for President Buhari to return from his trip and approve another term for him”.