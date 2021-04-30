Art and CultureBreaking NewsEntertainment

Buhari sidelines Lai Mohammed, reappoints Segun Runsewe DG NCAC

By
0
Runsewe
Views: Visits 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Segun Runsewe as director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Folorunso Coker was also reappointed as the director-general of Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), while Adedayo Thomas was reappointed as the executive director of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Runsewe, Coker and Thomas were appointed in March 2017 for their first terms in office.

The president also approved the appointment of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the chief executive officer/artistic director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Ahmed was, until his appointment, the director of culture in the ministry of culture and tourism, Bauchi state.

Earlier this year, Runsewe had a face off with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his refusal to quit the office of the DG after Mohammed relieved him of the post on March 31, 2021 while Buhari was away on a medical trip.

Runsewe despite receiving his sack letter, insisted on  “waiting for President Buhari to return from his trip and approve another term for him”.

Runsewe said he was not due to leave until the next three weeks since he took over three weeks late from the former occupant of the position, Mrs. Dayo Keshi.While some people argued that the Minister lacked the power to extend Runsewe’s stay in office even for a day, others said Runsewe’s continued stay in office was a flagrant disrespect to the Minister and the Permanent Secretary who have observed public service rules and procedure by asking CEO’s under them whose tenure have elapsed and whose tenure have not been renewed to handover to the most senior director.

“He (Runsewe) have always boasted that he is untouchable and even bigger than the whole Ministry. So I am not surprised that he has refused to obey a simple directive to handover” a staff of the Ministry of Culture had lamented.

Car Bomb Blamed On Taliban Kills 21 In Afghan City

Previous article

IGP overhauls security architecture in Southeast approves mass transfer of senior police officers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Art and Culture