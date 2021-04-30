The Presidency under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has told Governor Samuel Ortom that if he wants peace in Benue, he should cooperate with the present administration by accepting Ruga and other policies.

The Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, claimed that the recent spate of insecurity ravaging the state resulted from Mr. Ortom’s rejection of Ruga settlements.

Ortom had rejected the Ruga policy describing it as deceptive and against the interest of Benue indigenes, who are predominantly farmers.

Shehu’s comment came barely a week after seven people were murdered in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

It will be recalled that while reacting to the killings, Ortom had said Buhari’s “action and inaction” was responsible, accusing him of Fulanisation of Nigeria.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Shehu claimed the governor’s refusal to adopt the controversial Ruga policy showed that he did not value the people’s interests.

“Benue under the Ortom administration ought to cooperate with the federal government in the implementation of a number of national strategies programs in addressing underlying issues militating against peace, progress, and development.

“This can still get done when the interest of the people is placed above all other interests. A government voted into office by the people should treat the people as its masters and not as its servants,” said the statement.

President Buhari also accused the governor of stirring religious and ethnic violence, accusing Mr. Ortom of the divide-and-rule tactic.

The statement added:

“As Nigerians, we accuse colonial rulers of the policy of divide and rule.

“Today, it is our own leaders who pit region against region, religion against religion, ethnic group against ethnic group, and community against community.”

