A member of the House of Reps from Plateau State, Dachung Musa Bagos has said lawmakers will not hesitate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to implement their resolutions on insecurity.

This comes after the House, on Wednesday, set up an ad-hoc committee to organize a security summit as part of efforts to restore peace across the country.

The move was made after it passed a resolution asking Buhari to declare a state of emergency over security challenges in Nigeria.

Bagos who spoke on a Channels Television programme on Thursday said the lawmakers will move to impeach Buhari if he fails to implement the resolutions from the summit.

Bagos, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said, “Our role is to advise and at the same time make laws, but we always have the last resort (and) after this last resort of this summit, if nothing is done — brainstorming, spending resources to bring out solutions — and the executive does not do anything after some months of it, definitely, we will call for the resignation of the president.

“We have the power to impeach the president when he can no longer secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.”

Bagos noted that while removing Buhari as president is “just like the last resort”, the lawmakers are “taking it very seriously.”

“We know the discussion we have to take to be able to come to this issue of having this summit. We know how members were made to understand that this summit we want to have will be as a last shot to the executive,” he said.

“But we can assure Nigerians that with the resolutions, and with what will come out of this summit, if the executives do not take this summit very seriously, and want to trash it just like other summits, then definitely the national assembly will hit the gavel on Mr President giving way to see who can come and implement our resolutions.

“Because we cannot continue to sit like this and see lives killed on a daily basis. Somebody must be responsible for something at the end of the day,” Bagos said.