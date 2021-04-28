By Tordue Salem A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf, Wednesday, faulted the security infrastructure of the country, blaming the alarming rate of killings by terrorists and bandits across the country on its ineffectiveness and the failure of President Buhari’s government to stem the bloodletting.

The lawmaker gave his opinion at a press briefing in Abuja.

The lawmaker from Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi state warned that without alternative help, the country may collapse from the yoke of mounting insecurity and violence.

“We are near the precipice. We don’t know the last heat that will bring Nigeria down. We have a president that knows what he wants and is deliberately encouraging it. He is focused on what he thinks is of advantage to him.

“The security architecture of the country as it is today, cannot deliver us, because it is compromised. Even some of our colleagues, when you meet them physically, are very progressive, but when they come to the floor, they are timid. They are afraid to speak of the way Nigeria is going.

“Buhari has come to liberalize insecurity. There was insecurity before, but Buhari came to liberalize it. The Nigerian Army needs to be rejigged.

ALSO READ: Let’s tell our communities the truth, Osinbajo charges political elites “The Nigerian military as it is, today, cannot fight insecurity; they are compromised. We need machinery. People shouldn’t be surprised that people are defending themselves.

“If you don’t provide light, people will buy generator; if you don’t provide water, people will dig borehole, if you don’t provide security, people will protect themselves. So we shouldn’t be surprised that people are trying to protect themselves now”, he said.

The lawmaker also blamed the porosity of the country’s borders, on corruption and compromise from security agencies.

“Border communities are not effectively manned, because of corruption. The border community issue is a microcosm of the general security architecture problem.

“We have a lot of people who are not Nigerians, but have access to this country, and even have more privileges than you have”, Rep. Yusuf claimed.

READ ALSO: APC backs Wike on imposition of curfew in Rivers, urges residents to obey He also added that Abuja is surrounded by insurgents”, as he agreed with Senator Smart Adeyemi, that the National Assembly has lost its voice and should shutdown.

He faulted the National Assembly on confirmation of ex-Service Chiefs as ambassadors, as he recalled that the Buhari government came to life, not because of the incompetence of the last regime, but that “People were tired of PDP, that’s why they chose APC, but they are now regretting”.

On the dwindling economic fortunes, the economist alleged that the economy started nosediving in 2016 when Buhari came up with his zero-dollar policy.

“No nation, attains substantial development without the capital market. Dubai was a single lane, economy but grew because of spending.

“Our government killed Capital Market. There was a policy in 2016, that you could not put in dollars in the capital market and you could not withdraw dollars; so if you are not a Nigerian, and you invest in the Capital Market, what will you do?

“So they took out their money and we lost N17trillion under 16 months in 2016”, he alleged.

