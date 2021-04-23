Breaking News

Buhari’s support for Pantami draws fire from Nigerians

The Muhammadu Buhari government’s support for under-fire minister of communication and digital economy Isa Ali Pantami has drawn sharp criticisms from many Nigerians. Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu Thursday said the government was contented with Pantami’s apologies over his past support for Taliban and Al-Qaeda and described the calls for him to resign as a “manufactured […]

