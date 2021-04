The last few weeks of the German Bundesliga season were thrown into chaos Friday as a coronavirus outbreak at Hertha Berlin forced the capital club into a two-week quarantine. The German Football League (DFL) said it would postpone Hertha’s next three games after defender Marvin Plattenhardt became the fourth member of playing and coaching staff […]

