The Cherubim and Seraphim Church have sealed four churches in various parts of Ondo State for allegedly engaging in fetish activities.

Head of the Unification Movement in the state, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton said in Akure that the church has zero-tolerance for unholy activities by some church leaders.

“The Cherubim and Seraphim Church would no longer tolerate fetish activities in any of its branches henceforth.

Ademisokun-Turton who would be installed as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification said that owners of ” the churches sealed did not have the qualifications or know anything about Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

According to him “the proliferation of churches has caused a lot of damages to the Christian body as many of them want to outshine one another using fetish means.

“We are concern about the age of the church, we are out to control the establishment of the church by those who do not know the rudiments of the church.

“By doing this we will be able to boost the image of the church

He also said that “an annual convention was being planned to unify Cherubim and Seraphim and to let people see what had not been showcased about the church in the past.

However, he said a seminary would be established by the church to train those who are interested in establishing Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

“We are making effort to formally have training schools for our officials. They must be trained as Jesus did to the disciples. To make the church grow.

“We are concerned about our image and we are working on that. No all Cherubim and Seraphim churches are absolutely the same. Callings are different. Some of us are doing some things that unwholesome.

“People start church Cherubim and Seraphim but we realised the importance of control, we are not trying to control the holy spirit. Those who are never members could start a church in the past. But that has stopped.

He added that “We will only allow those who know the rudiments. Offices, titles have been streamlined. No one can be called Baba Aladura without approval.

