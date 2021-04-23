If she wins, Ms. Jenner would be one of the first transgender Americans to hold such a high-profile role. Sarah McBride became the first transgender state senator in the US after she won her race in Delaware during the 2020 elections. Should the recall election go ahead, it would be the fourth governor recall in US history.

Jenner first rose to fame as an Olympic medal-winning decathlete in the 1970s.

Years later, Jenner once again became a household name after marrying into the Kardashian family, and a years-long involvement in the reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” documenting their lives. Jenner was married to Kris Jenner, whose children from a previous marriage included Kim and Chloe Kardashian, from 1991 to 2015.

The Jenners’ children were also featured on the show. They include Kendall Jenner, a supermodel, and Kylie, a cosmetics mogul who at one time was among the world’s youngest billionaires.

Jenner announced she is a transgender woman in April 2015. She starred in her own reality TV show, called “I am Cait” in 2016.

Mr. Newsom has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic. As infections started to fall, he came under criticism from business owners for still enforcing restrictions.

Ms. Jenner described herself as a “proven winner” in her statement, adding that she is the “only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as a governor”.