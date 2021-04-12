A research published on the Medical Journal of Australia on Monday found that calling an ambulance when experiencing chest pain rather than organising other transport to a hospital means faster intervention and may deliver better outcomes.

The research was led by professor of cardiology at Concord Repatriation Hospital in Sydney, David Brieger and Dr Eleanor Redwood from Prince of Wales Hospital and Community Health Services.

Researchers analysed data from the patients with confirmed ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) from 43 hospitals during Feb. 23, 2009 to Dec. 31, 2017.

According to the research comparing their clinical characteristics, time to reperfusion and hospital outcomes, including death and major adverse cardiovascular events such as cardiac death, heart failure or shock are faster.

READ ALSO: Between nepotism and insecurity

The research found that time between arrival at hospital and reperfusion was significantly shorter for patients who arrived by ambulance than for other patients.

As prompt reperfusion could reduce morbidity and mortality, it’s vital to minimise the time between symptom onset and reperfusion.

“In spite of the less favourable risk profiles of patients who arrive by ambulance, their hospital outcomes are comparable with those of patients who present directly to hospital, presumably because of their more rapid access to reperfusion,’’ the research article said.

Researchers said this underscored the value of calling an ambulance when chest pain develops, and suggested that this public health message should be more actively promoted.

Xinhua

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Calling ambulance when experiencing chest pain may deliver better outcomes – Research appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...