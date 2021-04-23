The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said normalcy has returned to the Kurmawa Custodial facility in Kano metropolis following a violent riot by the inmates on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The Public Relations Officer, of the Kano State Command of the NCoS, DSC Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) on Friday in the state capital.

It was gathered that the inmates staged the riot over alleged poor quality food in the facility, a situation which caused panic among residents of a possible jailbreak by the inmates.

Reacting, Kofar-Nasarawa said that normalcy had been restored as the inmates were confined and security beefed up at the facility.

“There was an attempt by some inmates to cause pandemonium in the prison yard, however, the situation was brought under control by concerted efforts of the warders and security operatives. “The inmates are not protesting over alleged poor quality or lack of food at the facility rather they kicked against an attempt by warders to retrieve some illicit items in their possession. “Normalcy has been restored at the facility,” he said. According to him, the command has set up a committee to unravel the cause of the riot as well as examine the influx of illicit substances into the facility.

