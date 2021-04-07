By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter, ,has called on Nigerians to cooperate with the new Inspector-General of Police ,IGP ,so that, together, we could attain the peace once enjoyed in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria Kaduna State Chapter, the Christian body hailed Usman Alkali Baba’s appointment as Acting Inspector-General of Police, saying the appointment was well deserved.

“Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter, felicitates with the new IGP.”

“For the task ahead of the IGP, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter calls on all Nigerians, irrespective of any differences, to support the new IGP to enable him to boost the police to contribute in taking the country out of the present insecurity the country faces.”

“Consequently, the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba at the helms of affairs of the Nigeria Police should be accepted by Nigerians as a welcome development following the clamour for a change of approach to free Nigerians from the insecurity that has plagued parts of the nation,’” CAN said.

The statement added that “observing that the new Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has worked in Kaduna State in different capacities, contributing to maintaining the peace in the state, as witnesses to his approach to the pursuit of equity and justice in Kaduna State, CAN, can testify to his virtue of honesty of purpose in ensuring a peaceful society.”

“Accordingly, IGP Usman Alkali Baba’s appointment came at a promising time, when Nigerians need a man who has the vision and a road map towards bringing an end to the various insecurity challenges obstructing economic activities with the colossal loss of lives and property to bandits.”

“Having known the acting IGP for some years and with a determination to bringing sanity to the human race, l call on Nigerians to cooperate with the new IGP so that, together, we could attain the peace we once enjoyed in the land.”

“Given the task before him, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, no doubt, needs our sincere advice, suggestions and prayers on the useful directions forward for a safe society devoid of any form of criminality. As a man that gave the citizens a listening while in Kaduna, we exhort the new IGP to remain open to constructive criticism for sincere viewpoints on the way forward towards a peaceful society.”

“While we welcome Acting IGP Usman Alkali Baba, let us all give him all the support, morally and prayerfully with the advice that is needed for the police under his leadership to succeed.”

