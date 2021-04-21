Janet Osemudiamen

Canada has extended travel restrictions until May 21, 2021 for travelers of all countries, including the U.S.

The announcement was made by Canada’s Public Safety minister Bill Blair via Twitter.

Incoming travellers who are exempted from the travel restrictions are required to show a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before coming to Canada. They are also required to take another test upon arrival. Travellers must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for three days while they wait for their results.

Quarantine requirements have also been extended. All travellers to Canada are required to quarantine for 14 days. The three days government-mandated hotel stay can count towards your quarantine period. Only essential travellers do not have to quarantine.

This includes emergency service providers, truck drivers, some technicians or specialists, those living in a trans-border community and those who regularly cross the border to work.

On whether vaccinated travelers are exempted from the travel restrictions, Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, highlighted that Canada must first consider what measures are appropriate for those who are vaccinated, particularly those who are vaccinated by vaccines that are not approved by Health Canada.

Canada is currently keeping an eye on the effectiveness of “vaccine passports” for the moment. There is a lack of evidence to suggest whether vaccinated people can spread the virus to others.

Only certain people are exempt from the travel restrictions, and will be granted entry into Canada. Those include Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as their family members. Some temporary foreign workers, and international students attending a school that has a COVID-19 response plan, are also allowed into Canada.

Protected persons and people coming to Canada for compassionate reasons are also exempt.

Compassionate reasons include those who wish to travel to Canada:

