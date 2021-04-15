A Canadian lawmaker has apologized after he appeared stark naked during a virtual legislative meeting. William Amos, who has represented the Quebec district of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked on Wednesday during the House of Commons meetings. The pandemic has meant many Canadian lawmakers participate in sessions […]

