A CANADIAN University, the All Saints University School of Medicine, Dominica, has pledged to collaborate with Prince Segun Gboleru, who has been nominated by the Gboleru Ruling House for the stool of Akirun of Ikirun land, to establish a Canadian University School of Medicine in the ancient town of Ikirun in Osun State.

Prince Segun Gboleru, the favourite Crown Prince of Gboleru Ruling House, is set to ascend the recently vacant stool of Akirun of Ikirun land, Osun State, and has promised to develop Ikirun to a world class city.

The Vice-Chancellor of All Saints University of Medicine, Dominica, Dr. Joshua Yussuf, who is also a prominent indigene of Ikirun, indicated the interest of the university nanagement and board to support Prince Gboleru in taking the ancient town to a world class city status. He indicated interest to open a new University of Medicine in Ikirun while receiving Prince Gboleru in his office in Toronto, Canada, the headquarters of the Canadian University recently.

Prince Gboleru, a North-America-based entrepreneur and business mogul was recently nominated by the Gboleru Ruling House of Ikirun to ascend the stool of the ancient town following the demise of Oba Adewale Adedeji of Adedeji Ruling House, early this year. Oba Adedeji ascended the stool following the demise of Oba Adeyemi from Oba-Ara Ruling House who ruled until 1989.

Receiving Prince Gboleru, the Vice-Chancellor, in the company of the university top management staff, expressed delight at the news of his hometown getting set for a world class entrepreneur to occupy the traditional stool of Ikirun.

“We will collaborate with you and with our people back home to move our city, Ikirun forward, and also our state, the state of Osun and Nigeria forward.”

All Saints University School of Medicine has given several millions of dollars’ worth of scholarship to indigent students from all over the world including Nigerians, therefore, with the ascension of Prince Gboleru, the university is willing to offer more opportunity to the people of Ikirun,” he said.

Present at the reception were the President of Nigerian-Canadian Association (NCA), the umbrella body of all Nigerians in Canada, Mrs Kemi Amusan and the Executive Director of Nigerian-Canadian Professional Group, Michael Ayobami Oloyade.

