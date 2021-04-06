Breaking News

Cardi B Talks About Getting Intimate With Husband Right After Their 2017 Track

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B spared no steamy detail when she opened up to fans about the untold story of recording with husband Offset for the first time. In addition to revealing her decision to appear on the track was spontaneous, the 28-year-old singer talked about getting intimate after successfully collaborating in the studio. She […]

