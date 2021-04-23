His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State were at the Al-habibiyya Islamic Centre in Guzape, Abuja, to make donations to the Centre.

The donations were part of the annual reachout of the Cardinal to the Muslim community.

This is contained in a press statement issued in Jos by Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor.

Lalong commended the Cardinal for demonstrating the love of God to Muslims and people of other faiths.

The governor, who accompanied the Cardinal to the centre on Friday for breaking of fast, described the gesture as exemplary, capable of eliminating intolerance and suspicion that exists between Christians and Muslims.

He explained that such interactions and solidarity will foster peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and remove the negative narratives of religious differences that have become a major threat to the progress of Nigeria.

Lalong said Onaiyekan’s passion for peace would continue to motivate him towards reaching out to people of different ethno religious backgrounds to ensure that humanity is respected and defended.

He described the gesture as a good step towards building bridges and demystifying the so-called differences said to exist among Nigerians.”

Onaiyekan later appreciated the Al-habibiyya Islamic Centre for always inviting him.

He said in spite of the terror unleashed on Nigerians by few criminal elements, Nigerians are peaceful people, who love one another and tolerate one another’s religious, political and ethnic persuasions.

He cautioned against the propagation of the notion that Nigerians are at war with one another which is incorrect.

The Imam, Al-habibiyya Islamic Centre, Fuad Adayemi, said the visit of the governor and the Cardinal was significant and showed their antecedents as peacemakers and leaders who should be emulated.

Fuad, who is the presenter of Abrahamic Mission on NTA Network, appreciated the governor for appearing on the programme to entrench peace and progress in Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.

NDLEA Chairman, retired Gen. Buba Marwa, also attended the breaking of fast, where the Cardinal and governor Lalong participated in the sharing of food donated to the ummah.

Prayers were offered for the peace of Nigeria

