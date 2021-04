A mix of oohs and ahh’s with a dash of disappointment was the recipe used to create last week. From taking over the stages to struggling to remain a mensch, to praying for “just a day more”. What’s My Name? DMX Supporters and family of the hardcore rapper DMX [real name: Earl Simmons] chanted his […]

The post Catch Up On The Trendy Stories Of The Previous Week appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...