Ibraheem Al-Hassan, spokesperson of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), says he was under intense pressure when he wrote the statement in murdered English while defending Danladi Umar, the chairman of CCT, over the assault case against him, adding that it was Umar who asked him to use “Biafran boys” in the statement.
The CCT boss was caught on camera beating a security man when he visited popular Banex plaza in Abuja a few days ago.
Speaking to ICIR Nigeria, Al-Hassan said the CCT was considering disowning the statement because of the controversy it has generated. He revealed that his boss instructed him to use ‘Biafran boys’ in the statement … the PRO said he later realised his mistake.
“There’s a problem with that statement. In fact, we are about disowning it. We want to retract the content because it was written under intense pressure. I must confess to you, that is why there are many structural imbalances, language structure not being perfect and, again, some of the expressions used. I acted on instruction.
“Now as I am speaking with you, I’m in my ministry. My ministry has summoned me for that statement. My minister, so to say, through my director. So, I should be given some time to get this problem solved. All the grammatical errors and what have you were not noted. I did not proofread it, I was in the car when I composed it with my android (phone),” Al-Hassan said,
Comments