The CCT boss was caught on camera beating a security man when he visited popular Banex plaza in Abuja a few days ago.

Speaking to ICIR Nigeria, Al-Hassan said the CCT was considering disowning the statement because of the controversy it has generated. He revealed that his boss instructed him to use ‘Biafran boys’ in the statement … the PRO said he later realised his mistake.

“There’s a problem with that statement. In fact, we are about disowning it. We want to retract the content because it was written under intense pressure. I must confess to you, that is why there are many structural imbalances, language structure not being perfect and, again, some of the expressions used. I acted on instruction.

“Now as I am speaking with you, I’m in my ministry. My ministry has summoned me for that statement. My minister, so to say, through my director. So, I should be given some time to get this problem solved. All the grammatical errors and what have you were not noted. I did not proofread it, I was in the car when I composed it with my android (phone),” Al-Hassan said,