Alhaji Kazeem Rabiu, Chairman of Egbe-Idimu Community Development Committee (CDC), Wednesday, inaugurated the N250 million Trust Fund to support the government in its developmental drive.

The fund, he said, was borne out of the need to complement the effort of government in education, security and infrastructure.

Rabiu told the NAN in an interview at the venue of the inauguration that building a better community was a collective effort.

“Our intervention in education is in the area of facilities, such as bringing back the glory of the public library.

“We want to make conscious efforts towards ensuring that we build a community of readers, we want to resuscitate the reading culture among our youths. The N250 million trust fund is to help us achieve this amongst other things,” he said.

He added that intervention in the security sector was also given a priority to ensure that the community security agents received adequate support.

Hon. Kunle Olowoopejo, the Chairman of Egbe-Idimu Local Government Development Council Area, (LCDA) commended the CDC chairman and urged him and his executive committee members not to relent in their bid to make Egbe-Idimu a model for other councils.

“This is commendable and I am proud of you and your exco, you keep showing your commitment towards the growth of the council, you have set a pace for others to follow.

“We will keep giving the CDC all the necessary support,” Olowoopejo said.

Also, Sen. Olamilekan Solomon Adeola urged other CDCs to emulate Egbe-Idimu.

Represented by Mr Biq Rajh, the Senator said, “We are here today because members of this community have looked beyond religion, tribe and what have you, in order to unite and pursue a common goal.

“I will definitely support your good vision, but it won’t be made public, I am proud of this constituency and I can assure you that I will continue to give back to the society in service and good deed.”

