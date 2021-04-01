[Radio Dabanga] Washington — East and Central Africa-the deadliest war zone in the world over the past few decades-is a prime example of how mass corruption fuels conflict and how the USA and multilateral tools of financial pressure could save lives, according to latest briefing by The Sentry, entitled Using Financial Pressures to Combat Kleptocracy in Africa. In the briefing published today, Megha Swamy, Deputy Director of Illicit Finance Policy for The Sentry, Swamy details how the USA can use financial tools of pressure to revitali

Like this: Like Loading...