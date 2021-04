Chad began funeral ceremonies on Friday for veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno, a key figure in the fight against the Sahel’s jihadist insurgency, as France and regional allies voiced backing for his son and successor, Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The post Chad bids farewell to Deby as France and allies back his son appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...