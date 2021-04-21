Opposition politicians in Chad have rejected the army’s appointment of President’s Idriss Déby’s son to take over in the wake of his death.
Déby, 68, who had been in power for three decades died after being shot as he battled rebels on the frontline.
The rebels have also objected to the move, saying: “Chad is not a monarchy.”
Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, also known as “General Kaka”, was in charge of the presidential guard and is to lead the country for 18 months until elections.
Experts have said that the move is unconstitutional and that the speaker of parliament should take over when a sitting president dies before organising elections.
Déby’s death was announced on state TV on Tuesday, 20 April, a day after provisional election results projected he would win a sixth term in office at the helm of the oil-rich country.
The government and parliament have been dissolved. A curfew has also been imposed and the borders have been shut.
There are fears that the death could trigger political instability in the vast semi-arid country where the opposition is weak and divided.
