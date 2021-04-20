Chadian President Idriss Deby addresses a news conference at the close of the 26th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Chad’s President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the front lines of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, 20 April.

Deby’s death comes just one day after he was declared the winner of the sixth term in office, marking over 30 years in power.

Deby postponed his victory speech to supporters and instead went to visit Chadian soldiers battling rebels, according to his campaign manager.

Rebels based in Libya had attacked a border post on Monday and advanced hundreds of kilometres south across the desert. Following the clashes, Chad’s army said it had killed 300 rebels and quashed the offensive.

Deby, 68, began his 30-year rule of the country in 1990 and is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

On April 11, Deby won over 79% of the vote. His long rule in the region’s harsh political sphere has made him a strong figure in the French-led campaign against jihadist insurgents in the Sahel.

Last August, the National Assembly named Deby the first field marshal in Chad’s history, after he led an offensive against jihadists in the west of the country.

For now, the constitution has been suspended, according to reports from Radio-France Internationale. A military council will take over in the interim, under the leadership of General Mahamat Kaka, otherwise known as Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the son of Idriss.

