Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno has died on the battlefield after three decades in power, the army announced on state television on Tuesday. The shock announcement came only the day after the 68-year-old was proclaimed the winner of a presidential election that had given him a sixth term in office. The army said Deby had […]

