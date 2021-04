Chad’s President Idriss Deby has died of injuries he suffered on the frontline, the country’s army said on Tuesday. He sustained the injuries while commanding his army in fighting against rebels in the north over the weekend, a spokesman announced on state television. He “has just breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the […]

