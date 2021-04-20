Chad’s President, Idriss Deby Itno has been reported dead. The nation’s Army claimed he died of injuries suffered on frontline.

Deby, 68, was newly re-elected President of Chad for the sixth term and has been in power for three decades. He won the just concluded election with 79.3% of vote.

Deby seized power in an armed rebellion in 1990. He was regarded as one of the longest-serving African leaders.

The Army claimed he died Tuesday of injuries sustained while fighting rebels in the north of the country.

Deby had in March visited President Muhammadu Buhari for a bilateral meeting reportedly focused on sub-regional issues including security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Chad’s President, Idriss Deby, is dead ― Army appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...