By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as draconian the suspension and fine of N5 million slammed by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, on Channels Television over alleged violation of the national broadcasting code.

The NBC reportedly waxed the axe, accusing the television station for talking to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the party, the PDP stressed that without prejudice to the issues raised against Channels Television, ‘the reported hasty clamp down, without the benefit of caution, is suggestive of intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body.”

The statement further read: “Our party is worried that such disposition could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP therefore urges the NBC to review the punitive measure on the media house as well as scale up system-friendly measure that will ensure best practices in information dissemination in our country.”

