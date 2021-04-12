A Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal island of Lamu will be operational in June, a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) official said on Monday, 12 April.

Xinhua quoted Bernard Osero, head of KPA corporate affairs as saying that China Communications Construction Company finished construction of the first three berths of the port.

In 2014, Kenya Ports Authority awarded the $478m contract to China communication construction company for the construction of the first three berths of the Lamu Port.

Lamu port will have a total of 32 berths and will complement the port of Mombasa for cargo transportation in and out of Kenya and its neighbouring states.

“Lamu port will specialize in handling containers and oil cargo between the east African hinterland and the rest of the world,” he said.

The new facility will enable Kenya to become a gateway of choice for Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia, Osero said.

“Lamu Port will also complement the existing Port of Mombasa because it is a natural deep port that can handle larger sea vessels,” he said.

According to KPA, the Lamu port will have the capacity to handle larger sea vessels as compared to the existing port of Mombasa due to its deep natural waters.

The Kenyan government is prioritizing Lamu Port as a key infrastructure facility that will link east Africa and west Africa through road and rail, Osero said.

