China’s economy grew at a record pace during the first quarter as it rebounded from a historic contraction caused by Covid-19, and boosted by exports and domestic demand, an AFP poll of analysts found. The world’s number two economy is tipped to have expanded 18.7 percent on-year, according to the average forecast by economists from […]

The post China saw record 18.7% growth in first quarter: AFP survey appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...