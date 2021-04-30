Diners who fail to finish their meal in a restaurant could be fined under a law being introduced in China as part of a campaign to reduce food waste.

The legislation comes four months after President Xi demanded decisive action to stop leftovers from being thrown away.

The law aimed at preventing food waste came into force on Friday, 30 April.

The law states that excessive orders placed with catering services can incur a fine of up to 10,000 Yuan ($1,545).

Catering services are now also allowed to charge customers a disposal fee if they leave behind large amounts of food waste.

Restaurants also face fines if they induce or mislead consumers to “order excessive meals and cause obvious waste”.

State broadcaster CGTN reported that the new law was in response to increasing amounts of food being thrown away in China In the country’s catering industry alone, about 10 billion kilograms of food were wasted every year. Last August, China’s President Xi Jinping personally took up the cause and characterized the amount of wasted food as shocking.

He said the waste was shameful and praised frugality.

Local authorities, however, inaugurated programmes to curtail food waste.

Online videos of people showing themselves eating excessive amounts of food or expensive dishes were also criticized.

Under the new wide-ranging food-waste law, spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping and submitted to China’s highest legal committee, anyone who posts videos online that promote overeating will face fines of up to 100,000 yuan (US$15,300).

