World News

Chinese netizens congratulate Beijing-born Chloe Zhao for Academy Awards win despite Oscars’ heavy political tinge

By
0
Views: Visits 5

Scores killed, thousands rendered homeless as Boko Haram insurgents wreck havoc in Yobe

Previous article

Covid-19 surge: Google, Microsoft pledges support to India

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News