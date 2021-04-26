Breaking News

Chloe Zhao Makes Oscar History As First Asian Woman To Win Best Director

Chloe Zhao on Sunday became the first Asian woman and only second woman ever to win the best director in the Oscars’ 93-year history. The 39-year-old Chinese filmmaker wowed Academy voters with her third film “Nomadland,” a semi-fictional drama about the hidden community of older, van-dwelling Americans who call the open road their home. Zhao […]

