Chloe Zhao on Sunday became the first Asian woman and only second woman ever to win the best director in the Oscars’ 93-year history. The 39-year-old Chinese filmmaker wowed Academy voters with her third film “Nomadland,” a semi-fictional drama about the hidden community of older, van-dwelling Americans who call the open road their home. Zhao […]

The post Chloe Zhao Makes Oscar History As First Asian Woman To Win Best Director appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...