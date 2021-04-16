Dayyabu Ciroma, Chairman of the Bauchi State Drugs, and Medical Consumables Agency has declined a Federal Government’s appointment as a member of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Shendam, Plateau State.

In a letter addressed to Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, dated 12th April 2021, Ciroma said his dogged allegiance to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State informed his decision to turn down the offer.

He said that he reserved his undiluted commitment to serve his immediate constituents in Bauchi State and to pay back the trust and confidence Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed reposed in him at the moment.

“Be that as it may, while I was indeed appointed to give my best to the development of my dear country Nigeria, I must not hesitate to categorically informed you of my decision to decline the said appointment,” part of the letter read.

Hon Ciroma further cited his ‘loyalty and dedication to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP,’ as another layer of reasons on which he opted to stay put of his appointment as a council member of the Governing Board of the polytechnic.

“My loyalty and dedication to my dear political party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and indeed my personal support and unwavering loyalty to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir who have since found me capable and worthy of serving as Chairman of Bauchi State’s Drugs and Medical Consumable Management Agency,” he said.

Ciroma noted with appreciation the kind gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him worthy of the appointment out of the many capable hands from Bauchi State.

