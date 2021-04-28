Justice Ibrahim Muhammed Tanko, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has postponed the swearing-in of 18 judges who were recently elevated to the Court of Appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the event was scheduled for Thursday morning at the Supreme Court complex, Abuja.

According to The Nation, the postponement came after several considerations, particularly the need to allow the abatement of the strike by court workers and to allow the affected judges to clear their desks in their various offices.

This move, according to the CJN’s office, is to ensure that there are no outstanding issues before the judges assume their new responsibilities.

This development was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari had conveyed Buhari’s letter of approval of the judges to the CJN last week following their nomination last month.

Among the elevated judges are Justices Bature Isah Gafai, Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, Waziri Abdul-Azeez, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, Usman A. Musale, Jauro Ibrahim Wakili, Abba Bello Mohammed, Danlami Zama Senchi and Mohammed Lawal Abubakar.

Others are Justices Muslim Sule Hassan, Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu, Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen, Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi, Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck, Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke Banjoko, Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe, Bola Samuel Ademola and Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma.

Like this: Like Loading...