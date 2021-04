Crypto exchange giant Coinbase debut on the Nasdaq – a stock market index – on Wednesday, making it the first major crypto business to go public in the U.S. Coinbase is an app that lets you buy and sell all sorts of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and about 50 others. You can also use […]

The post Coinbase makes stock market debut, maintains many positives appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...