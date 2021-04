Colton Underwood, a former star of US reality TV show “The Bachelor,” where the male lead dates several female contestants before proposing marriage to one of them, revealed Wednesday that he is gay. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” 29-year-old Underwood told ABC’s Good Morning America […]

