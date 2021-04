The Nigerian comedy industry has come a long way and has (thanks to social media) seen the emergence of a new generation of online comedians who have made fame and fortune by creating skits, many of which include male comedians taking on female personas by dressing as women. However, veteran Nigerian comedian Omobaba disapproves of […]

