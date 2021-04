Comedienne, Ada Jesus, has died. She died in an Abuja hospital today April 21. She suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, April 20, and was rushed to the ICU where the doctors monitored her. Sadly, she lost the battle to the kidney ailment she had been battling with on Wednesday, April 21. Ada Jesus […]

The post Comedienne Ada Jesus Dead After Battle With Kidney Disease appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

