Comedienne, Ada Jesus, has died in an Abuja hospital, where she was being treated for kidney disease, at the age of 22. She passed on Wednesday, April 21.

It was gathered that she suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, April 20 and was rushed to the ICU where the doctors monitored her. Unfortunately, she lost the battle.

Ada Jesus was admitted to the hospital after she developed kidney disease. When her health condition took a twist, she publicly sought forgiveness from those she spoke against in the past.

She has approached Anambra-based clergyman; Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumeje, actress; Rita Edochie, and also some traditional worshipers.

Well-meaning Nigerians came to her rescue when the clergyman and Rita Edochie initially refused to forgive her.

With the support of Nigerians, she was admitted to a hospital where she started undergoing dialysis.

Her health began to improve until she experienced a heart attack, Tuesday night.

